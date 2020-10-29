At Home: Meadowview at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove

By Emma Castleberry

The most iconic features of our beautiful region—scenic vistas, rolling blue mountains and green valleys, forested trails and rocky outcrops—can all be found at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. Just minutes from Asheville and cradled by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Walnut Cove is reminiscent of a cozy, European village. Luckily for new home buyers, this coveted community is getting a new neighborhood: Meadowview. “Meadowview is the first of a special series of projects from Cliffs Builders, a new homebuilding program entirely operated by The Cliffs,” says Chris Calloway, vice president of operations for The Cliffs. “The homes in Meadowview combine custom-build gratification with built-for-sale simplicity.”

Meadowview will feature homesites ranging from just over a quarter-acre to nearly three-quarters of an acre. The sites are in a desirable part of Walnut Cove, adjacent to the Pisgah National Forest, with easy access to the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and a short drive to the Club Village. Meadowview residents will also reap the benefits of other amenities at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, including an impressive wellness center, nearby hiking trails and Creekside Farm, a Community Supported Agriculture program providing members with fresh, seasonal produce. “Meadowview is a new type of offering within The Cliffs at Walnut Cove as it delivers fully turnkey homes,” says Calloway. “There is an increased demand for this type of product from two types of buyers: people looking to downsize in a location that offers great amenities and proximity to nature, while being just minutes from a thriving city like Asheville, as well as those looking for the comfort of new construction without the hassle of the design and build process.”

The private, luxury mountain residences in Meadowview will each be designed by Mel Dias Designs, with an architectural style and exteriors that complement the natural landscape. Customization is an important part of the experience with Cliffs Builders, and buyers can personalize details including exterior and interior paint colors, countertop upgrades, appliances, fixtures and flooring. Six of the homesites have been designed for a single-story home and six for a two-story home. Buyers can choose from two floor plan options, both with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Single-story homes begin at $1.115 million and two-story homes begin at $1.365 million. “The turnkey convenience of Cliffs Builders brings a new option to prospective buyers who want to move to The Cliffs at Walnut Cove quickly without going through a lengthy design and construction process,” says Calloway. “Pairing this level of convenience with the opportunity to live at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is truly unique.”

For more information, visit CliffsLiving.com/community/meadowview. Contact The Cliffs at 864.249.4364 to learn more about real estate or to arrange a visit.