At Home: The Cliffs

Convenience and Luxury at the New Wildwood

and Meadowview Communities

By Emma Castleberry

Cliffs Builders has designed two new communities in Asheville’s coveted The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. Both Wildwood and Meadowview feature the turnkey ease and immense luxury of The Cliffs built-for-sale homes, providing a streamlined building process that abbreviates construction time and offers opportunities for customization.

Meadowview is a small, exclusive community of twelve homes in an ideal corner of Walnut Cove. “The architectural style and exteriors of the home plans beautifully complement the surrounding natural landscape, and each home was thoughtfully crafted with the distinct characteristics of the homesite in mind,” says Chris Calloway, vice president of operations for The Cliffs. Six of the homesites have been designed for the single-story Primrose plan, a 2,337-square-foot layout. The remaining six sites have been designed for the two-story Morning Glory plan, a 2,872-square foot plan. Both the Morning Glory and the Primrose offer three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

Perhaps just as important as the aesthetic appeal of each home in Meadowview is the community’s ideal location. “Every homesite is located within close proximity to the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and a short drive to the Club Village,” says Calloway. Walking trails crisscross the property and the Blue Ridge Parkway, just beyond Walnut Cove’s gates, offers an expansive world of opportunity for the outdoor enthusiast.

Wildwood is an aptly named community nestled among a forested and private portion of Walnut Cove. The thirteen homes in Wildwood have a modern-yet-rustic cabin design with spacious homesites starting at just under an acre, with some as large as 2.3 acres. Three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths are available in the Cypress plan, a 3,112-square-foot plan, and the Spruce, a 2,575-square-foot plan. Each home boasts a large, screened-in porch that invites residents to enjoy Western North Carolina’s beauty through all four seasons. “The prime location and surrounding natural elements paired with the custom design of a modern luxury cabin and nearby amenities make Wildwood unlike any offering in Western North Carolina,” says Calloway.

Whether you find yourself called to the forests of Wildwood or the valleys of Meadowview, residents of these communities will benefit from the perfect combination of ease and specifity in the buying process. With the built-for-sale products in these communities, each floor plan has options for buyers to imbue the home with their signature style. Homeowners can choose from a range of paint colors for both interiors, exteriors and window trims, as well as various options for flooring, stone and tile, and a number of appliance and countertop upgrades.

Best of all, this personalized luxury can be yours in short order. By partnering with local architects and craftsmen, Cliffs Builders have accelerated the time between dreaming up your new home and actually moving into it. The Cliffs expects most homes in Wildwood and Meadowview to be completed in under a year.

For more information, visit CliffsLiving.com/laurel.