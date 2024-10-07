At Home: Balsam Mountain Preserve ~ A Vibrant Social Community

Balsam Mountain Preserve is an enormous place with more than 3,400 acres of protected land. But rather than isolating people, that abundant natural beauty actually brings residents closer and supports a social environment in which neighbors are deeply connected.

“The clientele we attract at Balsam are down-to-earth people seeking friendship and connections with others,” says sales director Sean McLaughlin. “It’s very organic—neighbors are hiking together, fishing together, playing rounds of golf.”

Golf plays an important role in the community dynamic, with Balsam’s course serving as a meeting ground for both casual and competitive events. Golf tournaments and other organized activities provide a structured setting for residents to meet and socialize, fostering bonds through a shared interest in the sport.

The Equestrian Center is another notable social amenity, offering residents the opportunity to participate in lessons and group rides or just to visit with the animals. It serves as a communal setting where bonds are formed over shared experiences with horses, even for residents who don’t ride or board their horses there.

“Some people just love to be around horses even if they aren’t equestrians,” says McLaughlin. “Not to mention Goose the barn dog, who’s the happiest dog I’ve ever met.”

The Ruby Valley Fitness Center invites members to work out together and lounge by the pool, or play a round of tennis for some healthy competition. The two restaurants at Balsam—Summit House and Mine Tavern—are beautiful, casual settings where a meal and drinks can be shared among friends.

“The easiest way for anyone to meet and greet is over food,” says McLaughlin, “so having multiple venues for that provides a heartbeat for the community.”

Soon, residents will have a third space to gather for food and drink: The Boarding House, a bistro and marketplace that will be opening in the space that was Balsam’s restaurant years ago. “It’s already nostalgic for many members because they used to go there all the time,” says McLaughlin. The Boarding House will be a comfortable space to enjoy coffee with a view of the mountains, and it will also feature a deli counter with pre-made and made-to-order sandwiches as well as a pizza oven.

A perfect example of the laid-back, social environment at Balsam Mountain Preserve are the regular potlucks, which take place three times a week at the Mine Tavern and once a week at a resident’s home.

“It’s a great way to connect with people over a casual meal,” says McLaughlin. “There’s nothing fancy or overprepared, and no rules. Sometimes there are a bunch of desserts, sometimes there are none at all.” McLaughlin explains that he’s often heard neighbors making plans for their week during these potlucks. “It’s a jumping-off point—we’re hiking here, they’re biking there, this group’s playing golf.”

In addition to these regular gathering places, Balsam hosts special events designed to enrich the cultural and social life of the community. The recently reinvigorated artist-in-residence program, a program of the Balsam Mountain Trust, brought Naples-based artist Paul Arsenault to the property this summer. During his visit, community members had the opportunity to take a painting class from him—a rare and unique way for members to come together.

Of course, the gorgeous natural setting is an ever-present component of these social engagements. The soaring, mountainous views that can be seen from nearly every corner of Balsam Mountain Preserve make it easy for residents to linger in conversation and get to know one another better.

“The gorgeous setting of Balsam Mountain Preserve certainly sets it apart, and it’s what draws many people here initially,” says McLaughlin. “But what really makes this place unique is the people, and the rich social connections that are made here.”

Balsam Mountain Preserve offers a lifestyle centered on personal connections and communal engagement. By providing spaces and events that encourage interaction, Balsam ensures that residents can forge lasting relationships, making the community a rare example of how a modern lifestyle can still promote a strong, interconnected social fabric.

Learn more at BalsamMountainPreserve.com.