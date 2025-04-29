BMBC Garden Sale Offers Greenery and Decorative Items to Brighten Natural Spaces

By Jessica Klarp

Each spring around Mother’s Day weekend, the Black Mountain Beautification Committee (BMBC) hosts an annual garden sale where everyone wins. Guests benefit from the beautiful array of plants and objects available for purchase, vendors benefit from sales and, most importantly, the Town of Black Mountain benefits because the Beautification Committee uses the profits to fund its tireless efforts to live up to its name.

Never have these efforts been more vital to restoring spirit to the town. While the roughly five blocks that make up Black Mountain proper were unscathed by the ravages of Hurricane Helene, all points of the compass surrounding the town were scoured clean by raging waters, crushed by fallen trees or pulverized by landslides. Rebuilding efforts from the impacts are ongoing; however, greenways, riverbeds, creeks, bridges and roads, in addition to commercial buildings and homes, remain compromised.

Roynan Jones is in charge of organizing the sale as she has for the past four years. “The Beautification Committee’s annual garden sale has always been a highlight for the community,” says Jones. “This year, though, it is so much more. After the devastation from Helene, the sale is a celebration of renewal and a way for our hearts and souls to rejoice.”

This year’s sale will be held in the Black Mountain Town Square and Visitor Center parking lots on Friday, May 16, from 2–7 p.m. and Saturday, May 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The family-friendly event features vendors, a members’ market, a bake sale and a plant raffle.

BMBC has several members who were severely impacted by the storm and the storage unit that the committee uses to keep elements for decorating the town throughout the year and for hosting the garden sale all washed away in the torrent of Flat Creek.

This year, around 20 vendors from around the region will participate. “Collaborating with the vendors has been a great pleasure,” says Resa Walch. “The variety and quality of plants, herbs, trees, shrubs, annuals, garden art, cut flowers and perennials are first-rate. Most of the vendors return each year, citing a very well-organized event with amazing hospitality and excellent sales.”

Walch pointed out that many of these vendors have been working hard to rebuild their small, local businesses after the storm, so attending the sale and purchasing from them is a win for everyone. BMBC makes it easy to make purchases, with a dedicated drive-up area for loading plants and a team of volunteers to do the heavy lifting.

In addition, the BMBC host a Members’ Market where a wide variety of goods and services are available for purchase. In the past, items have included quilts, garden services, birdhouses, stained glass, handmade trellises, jewelry, sewing services and home-cooked meal delivery. A popular bake sale offers an abundance of home-baked goods and a raffle for plants donated by the vendors.

Proceeds from the garden sale are used for philanthropic purposes including the Seed Money Award where community members apply for financial assistance to improve the look of their businesses and for the Community Improvement Award where local businesses and property owners are acknowledged and rewarded for their efforts in improving the look of their exteriors.

With more than 90 active members who maintain the town square, 25 greenspaces and 53 planter boxes; decorate the town seasonally; participate in litter and weed sweeps and assist groups who want to improve their natural spaces, BMBC creates events to fund its work. The non-profit, all-volunteer organization has been working to keep Black Mountain beautiful since 2000.

For more information about BMBC or the Garden Sale, visit BlackMountainBeautification.org.