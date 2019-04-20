Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend is April 25-28

Henderson County will host its annual Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend from Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28. Cideries and wineries across the county will host tastings, tours, music and meals. “The Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend will be bigger and better this year,” says Beth Carden, executive director of the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA). “The cider and wine producers will be offering a larger variety of activities including tastings, tours, food events and entertainment.” Participating businesses include Appalachian Ridge Artisan Cider, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Burntshirt Vineyards Chimney Rock, Burntshirt Vineyards Hendersonville, Point Lookout Vineyards & World’s Edge Meadery, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards Flat Rock and Wine Sage & Gourmet.

One of the biggest changes to this year’s weekend is the addition of a Cider, Wine & Dine Gala on Thursday evening. “All the producers will be together at The Horse Shoe Farm to showcase their products while pairing them with foods,” says Michael Arrowood, group sales coordinator with HCTDA. “Participants can try the various cider and wine products as the producers share their stories about production. The producers will also be able to sell tickets to their other events scheduled for that weekend.” While many events are free, some are ticketed and likely to sell out early.

For more information, including a calendar of events for the weekend, see VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/Cider-Wine-Dine-Weekend.