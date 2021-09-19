Isis Music Hall Celebrates 10 Years in Asheville

By Melissa Dean

If music is the soundtrack to life, then one local theater is the fountain of youth.

Behind the chic Art Deco marquee, Isis Music Hall is reemerging from an unprecedented year to find new success in simplicity, celebration and a savoring of the soulful sounds of our talented region.

“We are very grateful for the support that we have had from everyone over the last year,” says Lillianna Woody, of the family-owned restaurant and music venue. “We were able to make it through and we are just so grateful to our employees, the city, the residents and our guests.”

As the premier concert venue, event space and eatery of West Asheville, its name gives a nod to the building’s history as the Isis Theatre, a single-screen cinema built in the 1930s.

“Like many folks, the last year gave us a chance to really look into our offerings and focus on providing the absolute best experience that we can for our guests,” says Woody.

That experience is quickly becoming one of the hottest tickets in the city—the Isis Music Hall Dinner Show. “A dinner show is so intimate and the audience can really relate to the players, the music, the lyrics and can really listen to the story the artist is telling,” says Woody. “I think it’s really connecting with our guests because it lets you escape to the era of the 1940s and ‘50s in a comfortable atmosphere and be served an incredible dinner and cocktails at your table.”

It’s that authentic connection that has ticket holders flocking to Isis for an incredible, enriching evening of its award-winning, seasonal-inspired menu and regional talent from an array of genres from Appalachian bluegrass and traditional Celtic to Big Band and more.

“Before the pandemic, we were open seven days a week and booking more than 530 shows a year,” says Woody. “Now, we are open four days a week and trying to make those days the best that we can for us, for our employees, for our customers and for the entertainment that we are able to provide.”

And when the music takes an intermission, private events and weddings are taking center stage at Isis. The main hall, lounge and outdoor garden space transform into stunning event spaces for nearly any size wedding, reception, holiday party or other gathering.

“We are very glad to be able to have a unique space and to be able to offer that space for our community,” says Woody. “Couples love the versatility of the space and the incredible story behind our building.”

It’s a story that grows and evolves as Isis moves into its tenth year of business, keeping a close eye on Appalachian traditions, authenticity and, of course, all the good Asheville vibes.

“This last year has not been easy for families or businesses, but we feel so grateful to welcome our guests and the incredible talent of our area back to the theater,” says Woody.

Be on the lookout: Isis Music Hall will be bringing back its popular lounge shows for Friday and Saturday evenings. Plus, keep an eye out for an exciting announcement, coming soon, about New Year’s Eve!

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall, located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville, is open Thursday through Sunday, 5 p.m. until shows end. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete calendar of events may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.