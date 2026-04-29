White Squirrel Weekend Brings Music and Art to Downtown Brevard May 22-24

One of Brevard’s most anticipated traditions, White Squirrel Weekend, returns Friday, May 22, through Sunday, May 24, in downtown. Organized by Heart of Brevard, the free, three-day festival draws tens of thousands of visitors each year.

“White Squirrel Weekend really captures the heart of what makes Brevard special,” says Laura Hoeke, owner and director of Brevard Clay. “It brings together music, art, local businesses and families in a way that feels both celebratory and deeply rooted in community. At Brevard Clay, our mission is Play, Create, Belong, and this event reflects that same spirit—inviting people to connect, explore, and be part of something creative together.”

Paul Hawkins, owner/operator of Local Color in Brevard, says his store holds extended hours during downtown events like this one. “The White Squirrel Weekend is a great free event that brings many locals and visitors downtown,” he says. “What’s not to love? There is top-notch music, shops, vendors and many delicious food options. The Heart of Brevard events are always a hit and a boost to store sales.”

Festivities begin Friday evening as food and beverage vendors open at 5 p.m., followed by live music at 5:30 p.m. The momentum builds into Saturday’s full-day street festival, running 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with an evening headliner anchoring the main stage. On Sunday, events resume at 10 a.m. and close out the weekend with a bluegrass-forward music lineup.

Across the weekend, attendees can explore more than 100 craft and retail vendors, sample offerings from food trucks and local breweries, and take part in interactive downtown experiences. The White Squirrel Beer Garden also returns, offering a range of regional beverages within designated social district areas.

For families, the Family Fun Zone provides hands-on activities designed for all ages, including a new 10-minute Pirate Ship Escape Room experience sponsored by Brevard Clay. “While we didn’t develop the escape room itself,” says Hoeke, “we were excited to support it because it creates a hands-on, interactive experience for families. That kind of playful problem-solving and shared creativity is something we value deeply—and it’s very much in line with the types of experiences we offer every day in our studio.”

Hoeke adds that accessibility is a defining feature of the weekend. “It’s free, family-friendly and full of opportunities to engage—whether that’s listening to live music, exploring local art or jumping into something hands-on,” she says. “It’s a wonderful way to experience Brevard’s creative spirit, and for many people, it’s also a great introduction to the kinds of creative experiences they can continue to explore year-round in the community.”

Learn more at BrevardNC.org/events/signature-events-hob-calendar.