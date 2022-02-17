Shop Talk: Inspirata Vita

Inspirata Vita owner Doug Canivet has always had an interest in science and the arts. “My father had a large selection of tools, and I was allowed to use them without many restrictions,” he says.

In college, Canivet’s gemology teacher, a master goldsmith, convinced Canivet to take a jewelry making class. “The rest is history,” Canivet says. Over the past 40 years, Canivet has worked as a goldsmith, a business owner and a teacher. Through Inspirata Vita, he currently offers a jewelry appreciation workshop on making a set of stacking silver rings. “I take one of the student’s rings and set a gemstone in it as part of the workshop,” he says.

The name Inspirata Vita, or “inspired life,” comes from the notion that jewelry is used to mark some of life’s most significant events. “The name is a way of making that idea a fundamental part of everything we do,” says Canivet.

Inspirata Vita is located at 207 Coxe Ave, Suite 6, in The Refinery in downtown Asheville. Learn more at InspirataVita.com or call 828.407.7407.