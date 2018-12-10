Black Mountain will host the 8th annual Deck The Trees fundraiser to benefit Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry (SVCM) at the Monte Vista Hotel. The trees, decorated by 27 participants including downtown merchants, local businesses and community nonprofits, will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through January 6. On Monday, December 10, from 4:30–7 p.m., the hotel will host pictures with Santa. “Deck The Trees is important as it raises the awareness in our community of those coming to the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry in need of assistance to stay warm during the winter months,” says SVCM executive director Cheryl Wilson. “Many elderly, those on fixed incomes and working poor individuals and families come to SVCM seeking heating assistance. This wonderful event raises muchneeded funds that enable SVCM to help our neighbors in need.”

The theme for this year’s event is “There Are Angels Among Us.” Artist Carolyn Johnson chose to interpret the theme with a woodland twist. “Each gnome and angel for my tree took on their own personality as I constructed them from wire, yarn and fabrics,” she says. “The figures will be holding either twigs, a pine cone or material gathered from the forest—materials that would produce fuel for heat. Hopefully from the sale of these handmade ornaments, money will be made for those who need heat for the winter.” Other tree decorators participating this year include Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League, Chifferobe, The Thread Bears and the Black Mountain Fire Department.

Each Christmas tree will have a designated box where visitors can deposit cash or check to cast a vote for their favorite tree. Votes will be tallied daily to identify which tree generates the most money for SVCM. There will be an awards ceremony at the hotel on Wednesday, December 19, from 6:30–8 p.m. A gift will be awarded to the tree that raises the most money for SVCM as well as the tree that most represents the theme.

The Monte Vista Hotel is located at 308 West State Street in downtown Black Mountain. For more information, visit MVHotel.com