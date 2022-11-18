Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries

The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.

“Dillsboro is a great setting for the Lights and Luminaries festival because it is a quaint railroad town that makes you feel at home,” says Anita Rogers, Dillsboro Merchants Association vice president and shopkeeper at The Corn Crib. “Many people call it a Hallmark town.”

Excitement abounds as the Merchants of Dillsboro open their doors and hearts to the community. Each evening, shops and restaurants stay open late providing free snacks and refreshments as musicians and singers perform around town. The sound of hooves echoes throughout the night with free old-fashioned horse-and-buggy rides. Children can share their wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Santa’s Workshop in front of Town Hall.

“You will find unique gifts that you can’t find anywhere else,” says Rogers. “Many shops offer handmade items that are not available in a typical store.”

Dillsboro is located in the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina just 45 minutes southwest of Asheville. For more information, go to VisitDillsboro.org or call the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 800.962.1911.