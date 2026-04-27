Astralis Ensemble to Perform Baroque-Era Works for ACMS Season Finale

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents its 2026 season finale featuring the Astralis Chamber Ensemble on Friday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. The Astralis Chamber Ensemble Baroque Quartet features Angela Massey on flute, Seeun Baek on violin, Thomas Maternik-Piret on cello and Alexandra Dunbar on harpsichord. “We have been touring for 15 years and present over 60 recitals each year,” says Massey. “Audiences have been raving about the sudden dynamic changes and energetic performances with our Baroque Quartet.”

This program will explore Baroque-era music, including works by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Marianna Martines, Francesco Geminiani and Johann Sebastian Bach. “Baroque music has been a passion of mine for a long time,” says Massey. “I find the harmonies and complex writing of the great Baroque composers to be captivating. Astralis presents concerts with a few different instrument pairings, and the Baroque Quartet is one of the most popular combinations that we present.”

In addition to the performance, Astralis Chamber Ensemble will present a masterclass on Saturday, May 9, providing a unique educational opportunity for emerging musicians and the community. “We want the audience to have a unique experience and walk away feeling that they were engaged with the music in a way that they have not been before,” says Massey. The masterclass is free and open to the public and this year’s sponsor is Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty.

Tickets are $48 per person (all taxes and fees included), and admission is free for youth under age 25, supporting ACMS’s ongoing commitment to accessibility and cultivating the next generation of concertgoers. Learn more and purchase tickets at AshevilleChamberMusic.org.