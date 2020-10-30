Dillsboro’s Festival of Lights & Luminaries in December

Dillsboro’s 37th Annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries takes place the first two weekends in December. On Friday and Saturday evening, December 4–5 and 11–12, beginning at 5 p.m., the village will be aglow with more than 2,000 candles.

“Even though many holiday events have been cancelled for 2020, the Town of Dillsboro and its merchants decided to light the streets and stay open late for our locals and visitors who have supported us throughout the years,” says Lisa Potts, owner of Nancy Tut’s Christmas Shop and coordinator of the event. “We want everyone to enjoy a peaceful stroll through our beautiful village and to remember that Christmas 2020 may be different, but it is still a wonderful time of the year.”

Shops and restaurants will be open until 9 p.m. during the event. Various merchants will serve pre-wrapped refreshments. Shops may offer special holiday items and pricing.

“Our new hand-turned hummingbird nesting houses make great Christmas tree ornaments,” says David Marker, owner of the gift shop Monkey Toes. “And our Sherpa-lined socks are always a popular Christmas gift item.”

Entertainment will be located on Church Street near Jarrett Memorial Church. Children can visit Santa at the Town Hall at a six-foot distance, with a letter-writing station located nearby for children with last-minute requests.

The event will be held rain or shine. Signs will direct visitors to designated parking. Learn more at VisitDillsboro.org or on Facebook at DillsboroNC.