Enjoy Mountain Peace at Troyer’s Country Amish Blatz

Just 20 minutes from Asheville is Troyer’s Country Amish Blatz, a country store offering artisan food products, finely crafted furniture and other wares. While it’s well-known for its delicious deli and baked goodies, Troyer’s also offers vacation rentals and event space on the bucolic, peaceful pasture land nestled among the mountains of Fairview.

Troyer’s offers three vacation rentals, which were built by Phil Troyer and decorated by his wife Bonnie. “My wife decorated them very nicely, shabby-chic,” says Phil. “She puts a lot of her own personal touches on it, and each has its own bathroom and private entrance.” The Troyers are proud to have earned status as “Superhosts” on Airbnb because of the consistent five-star reviews on their rentals.

The Troyers call their event space the “Cozy Mountain Hideaway,” and it features a pavilion with a bar area, a stone altar for ceremonies, flower gardens and a stone fire pit just adjacent to the country store. The space can accommodate up to 100 people for birthday parties, weddings, rehearsal dinners and other events. “The location is hard to beat: the Blue Ridge Parkway is only ten minutes away, Asheville is about 20 and Lake Lure and Bat Cave are about a half-hour drive,” says Phil. “We have a big yard with alpacas and chickens and it’s just a beautiful farm setting,”

For more information, visit TroyersCountryAmishBlatz.com or call 828.280.2381.