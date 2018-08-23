Get Into an Apple State of Mind in Hendersonville

By Abigail Amato

The North Carolina Apple Festival returns to Hendersonville for its 72nd run from Friday, August 31, through Monday, September 3. The theme for this year’s festival is Apple State of Mind, celebrating the county’s rich history as a major producer of apples.

The festival has seen many additions and adaptations since it began as the Apple Blossom Festival in Saluda. After World War II, celebrations were moved to downtown Hendersonville and set for Labor Day weekend. The factor that most contributes to the Apple Festival’s longevity is its appeal to all, organizers say. “It is truly a family event,” says David Nicholson, the festival’s executive director. “We always say that you can bring your grandchildren or grandparents to the festival.”

With more than 200 vendors, including 15 local apple growers, set up on Main Street, there will be no shortage of things to do. Festival-goers can enjoy everything from art and crafts to live music and dancing. Free entertainment will be held at the Historic Henderson County Courthouse Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Festival foods will be available and, of course, there will be bushels and bushels of apples. The fruit can be purchased fresh, fried or frozen. Hours for the Street Fair are Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Besides the Street Fair, planned events include three breakfasts, an apple recipe contest, orchard tours, the Gem and Mineral Spectacular, a Downtown Sidewalk Sale and the King Apple Parade on Labor Day. A recent study put the economic impact of the event at more than $12 million. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to attend this year. “We try to have things for all ages, from the children’s activities to Big Band music,” Nicholson says.

For more information about the festival and a complete schedule of events, visit ncapplefestival.org.