Heart of Brevard Keeps Season Festive

Heart of Brevard (HOB) offers a full schedule of holiday events including a Holiday Windows Competition and Walking Tour and a Virtual Brevard Variety Show to showcase local businesses and promote holiday shopping in the district.

“This year’s events will be a little different, but no less celebratory,” says HOB executive director Nicole Bentley. “We have planned creative alternatives to provide safe, festive community activities for the season.”

The inaugural Downtown Holiday Windows Competition invites Heart of Brevard businesses to decorate their storefronts to create a vibrant and inviting experience for downtown shoppers and visitors. Judging takes place Saturday, December 5, and winners will be announced Monday, December 7. Shoppers can find a list of participating businesses and a walking tour guide online, in downtown businesses and in the Transylvania Times. The self-guided tours will continue through the end of the year.

A panel of local judges will score the window displays based on creativity, originality and use of merchandise. Award categories include use of store products, display of services, best theme and best use of recycled materials. Downtown shoppers can vote for the People’s Choice Award window by taking a selfie or group photo at the participating business and posting the photo to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #HOBHolidayWindows. Voters are entered for a chance to win a $250 gift card to a participating business. Judging for the People’s Choice category runs through Sunday, December 27. Winners will be announced the week after Christmas.

“We love being a part of Brevard’s vibrant downtown and we try to enhance the look of our streets with carefully planned and creative window displays,” says Martha Carlton, owner of the lifestyle boutique Theophilus. “We are excited to participate in the window competition and hope you will come check out all that Brevard has to offer.”

Many businesses will be open late through the holiday season, with some offering special promotions and gift wrapping.

This year’s holiday celebrations will also feature a Virtual Brevard Variety Show. The show will premiere as an online collection of videos offering a combination of entertainment, tutorials and downtown Brevard business promotions. An interview with Santa, holiday recipes, children’s crafts, musical acts and the traditional reading of The Night Before Christmas are all part of the line-up.

“Continuing this tradition is very important in these challenging times in order to provide a sense of community for Brevard,” says mayor Jimmy Harris, who will perform the reading and serve as emcee for the show.

Other episodes include singer-songwriter Clint Roberts performing O Come, O Come, Emmanuel with Maddie Dierauf singing harmony and playing fiddle. “I’m excited to be a part of this,” says Roberts. “It’s an honor to represent Brevard’s local music scene in promotional material for the town.”

The Virtual Brevard Variety Show can be viewed at BrevardNC.org or Facebook.com/HeartofBrevard. For updates and information, follow Heart of Brevard on Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to their newsletter at BrevardNC.org.