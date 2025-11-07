Help Share the Warmth at Black Mountain’s Deck the Trees Beginning December 5

Black Mountain’s beloved holiday tradition that invites area individuals and businesses to get creative with Christmas trees returns for the 15th year from Friday, December 5, through January 5. Deck the Trees participants decorate trees that the public (Friends of the Trees) then votes on with cash donations. The fundraiser helps Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry’s (SVCM’s) Fuel Fund, which provides heating cost aid for the community. More than 50 trees will be on display throughout the event.

Monte Vista Hotel traditionally hosts Deck the Trees, but due to renovations at the hotel this year, multiple trees will be displayed at Peri Social House, White Horse Black Mountain, Tyson Furniture and Town Hardware & General Store. In addition, more than 30 businesses in Black Mountain and Swannanoa will host individual trees. A digital Tree Trail map will be available on the event’s website.

“The trees—featuring hours of work by dedicated tree creators—are always spectacular,” says Katherine Achtemeir, Deck the Trees committee chair. “They bring joy to the season and encourage generosity as people vote for their favorite tree by donating to the trees. Truly, Deck the Trees, which began as a small in-house endeavor, has blossomed into a joint effort of the larger community, so much so that for years now the Black Mountain Holly Jolly Festival [December 5] has annually adopted our theme.” This year’s theme will be Christmas in Music and Song.

Organizers have worked to broaden the scope of the event by incorporating more Swannanoa businesses as tree hosts. “The Swannanoa community was severely impacted by Helene and is still recovering,” says Virginia Hunter, SVCM communications and public relations manager. “We strongly encourage our Friends of the Trees to go to Swannanoa and support the local businesses there, especially those that are generously serving as tree hosts.”

Each tree includes a donation box for cash and checks, and the public can also donate online via QR codes. Votes are unlimited, with donors invited to vote for as many trees as they like.

In addition to the month-long exhibition of elaborately decorated trees, a Christmas Gala will be held Thursday, December 4, at White Horse Black Mountain. Tickets for the gala are available while supplies last by emailing k.achtemeier@gmail.com.

One hundred percent of donations go to SVCM. Since Deck the Trees began, more than $463,000 has been raised for the Fuel Fund. The Rev. Dr. Kevin Bates, executive director of SVCM, anticipates the need to help two out of every five households in the Swannanoa Valley this winter. “Many of our neighbors with limited financial means are still struggling to recover from Helene,” Bates says. “In addition, state and federal programs that form a safety net—such as LIHEAP and ACA Health Insurance tax credits—are being cut or eliminated. This winter, we don’t want our neighbors, especially the elderly and those with children, to have to choose between heating their homes and affording food, gas for their car or a sick visit to the doctor.”

For a full list and map of tree locations and for more information about the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry, visit svcmBlackMountain.org/deck-the-trees, or follow on Facebook at svcmcares and on Instagram @svcmwnc.