Holiday Fun at Burnsville’s Merry Main Street December 9

Burnsville’s charming downtown and square comes alive with Christmas magic for Merry Main Street on Friday, December 9, from 5–9 p.m. Festivities include horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa and a tree lighting ceremony on the square with music from the Toe River Chamber Ensemble and carols by students from Genesis Academy.

“Some of what makes this event distinctive is our picturesque square that much of the event is centered around, and community organizations, merchants and the Chamber of Commerce partnering to make it truly like a Hallmark Christmas movie town,” says Mountain Time On Main Street owner Claudia Honeycutt.

Luminaries line the streets and a snowmaker creates a winter wonderland on the patio outside Mountain Time On Main Street. Visitors can play in the snow and have their picture made with Santa in a carriage.

“This event is probably one of the most popular of the entire year in Burnsville,” says Honeycutt. “People come from all over. One year we had a couple come here to get engaged in the carriage.”

Shops stay open late during Merry Main Street and offer special promotions, treats and giveaways. Mountain Time On Main Street hosts live music and offers a free gift to everyone who comes through the door. Shoppers can enjoy free cupcakes, hot tea and coffee and sample an array of foods including jams, jellies, apple butters and pickles while browsing outdoor living products, home décor items and products made by more than 50 local artisans.

Monkey Business Toy Shop is a great place to find gift items for children and the young at heart. The old-fashioned toy store has unique holiday items including Schleich advent calendars with dinosaur and horse themes.

At Burnsville Candle Company, shoppers get a ten percent discount off any seasonal candles. Each one is hand poured using 100 percent soy wax and environmentally friendly fragrance oils and essential oil blends as well as cotton/paper core wicks, free of lead and zinc. They are packaged in reusable glass tumblers and topped with individually handcrafted, locally sourced wooden lids that are meant to be repurposed as unique coasters.

“Burnsville has a very diverse retail and art community,” says Burnsville Candle Company owner Kem Muller. “There are so many original and unique things for people to see and purchase and this area is gorgeous during the winter months.”

In addition to downtown restaurants, mobile eateries including Pig & Grits and NuWray Hotel food trucks will be open for Merry Main Street.

Learn more at YanceyChamber.com/merry-main-street.