Home & Garden: Earth & Sky Dwellings Creates Immersive, Storybook Weddings in Asheville

Sometimes, a wedding venue is just one part of the experience, but at Earth & Sky Dwellings, the venue becomes the experience. “What truly sets Earth & Sky Dwellings apart from other wedding venues is that we are not just a location but an immersive, magical experience,” says owner Caroline Parrish. “Our venue blends natural beauty with whimsical architecture to create an unforgettable setting for weddings and elopements. Couples aren’t just booking a space; they’re stepping into a fairy tale. From treehouses and castles to earth homes and a starlit prism, each dwelling is artfully designed to spark wonder and offer a sense of enchantment couples can’t find anywhere else.”

The property doubles as a lodging destination, allowing wedding parties and guests to stay on-site in distinctive accommodations, “turning the celebration into a multi-day mountaintop retreat,” Parrish says. “It creates a deep sense of connection and calm. We even offer pet-friendly options so couples can include their furry family members in the experience.”

With a focus on intimate weddings and elopements, Earth & Sky Dwellings offers fully customizable packages. “We include everything from the officiant and florals to photography and ceremony setup, with optional add-ons like a private chef, music, custom picnics or spa services,” says Parrish.

The location offers both tranquility and convenience with its location just a 12-minute drive from downtown Asheville. “Guests get the best of both worlds: serenity and easy access to restaurants, breweries and culture,” Parrish says. “Beyond the aesthetics and convenience, what truly sets us apart is the feeling people have when they’re here. There’s a sense of magic that’s hard to describe—it’s in the air, the trees, the light—and that feeling stays with people long after they leave.”

Melissa and David, who held their wedding at Earth & Sky recently, described their experience as magical and otherworldly. “Every detail, from the ceremony to the charming dwellings, was thoughtfully designed and beautifully maintained,” Melissa says. “The team made planning our wedding effortless and joyful. They truly listened to our vision and helped bring it to life in a way that felt ‘us,’ and it honestly felt like a dream. The flowers were gorgeous, the photography captured every magical moment and the atmosphere made everything feel so special. We were able to slow down, be present and soak up every moment.”

For couples seeking something outside of the traditional wedding format, Parrish believes Earth & Sky offers a rare kind of freedom. “Earth & Sky isn’t your typical venue,” she says. “It’s an immersive, soulful experience designed for couples who want something deeply personal, wildly beautiful, and completely unforgettable.”

Above all, she says, the focus is on the couple’s unique love story. “It’s a place where your love story is the centerpiece, and everything around you—the forest, the architecture, the mountain air—simply supports and amplifies that,” she says. “We’re not here to deliver a cookie-cutter wedding; we’re here to help you craft a once-in-a-lifetime experience that feels enchanted, grounded and entirely your own.”

Parrish adds that the venue is already in high demand. “We are currently booking weddings as far out as 2027!”

Learn more at EarthAndSkyDwellings.com/weddings.