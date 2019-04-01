JCC Fundraiser Benefits Summer Camp for Children with Autism

The Asheville Jewish Community Center (JCC) will hold its annual benefit for Camp Tikvah for Children with Autism on Sunday, April 28, from 6–9 p.m. at Momentum Art Gallery. The only summer day camp of its kind in Western North Carolina, Camp Tikvah enables rising 1 st through 8th graders on the autism spectrum to enjoy the fun and community of the JCC’s summer day camp, Camp Ruach. To prepare for Camp Tikvah’s highly structured program, counselors receive intensive training with Camp Tikvah program co-director Jennifer Lingle, M.Ed., who is also the director of Autism Educates.

“I have observed friendships between Tikvah and Ruach campers blossom long after camp ends,” says Lingle. “Children without autism are sticking up for kids with autism in their classrooms. Camp Tikvah campers are being invited to birthday parties and are sitting with their friends from camp during lunch at school.”

This year’s benefit will include live music, raffles, drinks and appetizers, all surrounded by the stunning art works in Momentum Art Gallery. “The JCC has recognized the need for Camp Tikvah and has opened its doors to special needs campers from across the region,” says Jordan Ahlers, owner of Momentum Gallery. “We are honored to support this venture.” The Camp Tikvah benefit raises funds to help support families who are interested in Camp Tikvah, but need financial aid to attend. The event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend. Tickets are $25 and include appetizers, two drinks and two raffle tickets.

For more information about Camp Tikvah, the Camp Tikvah Benefit and Camp Ruach or to buy tickets, see JCC-Asheville.org or email seth@jcc-asheville.org.