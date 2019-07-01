Legacy at Mills River: Independence, Peace of Mind

A proposed continuing care retirement community on 112 acres in Mills River will soon give WNC retirees another option—with one important difference. “Legacy at Mills River is built on the concept of home ownership,” says Elizabeth Ford, director of marketing, “which means you own your unit and enjoy the benefits of equity and appreciation, but with the added benefit of continuing health care located right here on the property.” Residents will enjoy a sense of independence along with the peace of mind of assisted living and nursing options, a physician-staffed health and wellness center, transportation services and 24-hour security—all without entrance fees.

The Mills River area offers spectacular mountain views and is convenient to Asheville, Hendersonville and Brevard. Set to open in 2021, Legacy at Mills River evolved from a partnership between Retirement Living Associates, Inc. (RLA) and Beverly-Grant, NC’s premier contractor specializing in healthcare and commercial development. “The Legacy team represents a culmination of longstanding experience and local North Carolina roots,” says David Ammons, developer and operations manager at Legacy at Mills River and CEO of RLA.

Pre-construction reservation deposits are being accepted now and there is no waiting list. “Once you reserve your home with a fully refundable reservation deposit, you will begin the process of designing your home down to the fixtures and finishes,” Ford says. “As a first-generation owner, you get to work in our Design Center and customize your home to reflect your sense of style and individuality.” The community will feature an American Arts & Crafts style of architecture with LEED® standards in construction and maintenance.

Among the features of the grounds will be mountain views, landscaped paths, walking trails, community gardens and outdoor recreation. Amenities include full-service restaurants, a pool, a spa and a fitness center.

Younger retirees seeking to build their dream home and long-time retirees who want to downsize without giving up style and luxury will appreciate the lifestyle options the community affords. “Legacy will create a sense of belonging because, after all, the community will belong to its members,” says Ford.

To learn more, visit LegacyAtMillsRiver.com or call 828.696.1554.