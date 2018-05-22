Get ready for pig calling contests, kids’ activities and inflatables, local vendors, a motorcycle run, live music and all the liver mush you can eat. Marion’s 12th Annual Liver Mush Festival will take place Saturday, June 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street in Historic Downtown Marion.

“The festival began 12 years ago when local liver mush manufacturer, Hunter’s Liver Mush, decided to celebrate its 50th anniversary,” says Freddie Killough, executive director of Marion Business Association. “The festival recognizes our local mountain heritage and a time when people processed their own hogs in the fall and used all parts of the animal being processed.”

The festival will hold its ever-popular liver mush eating contest, the winners of which will be awarded a $50 cash prize, a trophy and a Liver Mush Festival t- shirt. The country and rock band Roadrunnerz will perform hits by Adele, Patsy Cline, Miranda Lambert and other new country artists. During the festival, restaurants in downtown Marion, as well as taprooms and breweries,will be open to festival goers.

Freddie Killough invites liver mush enthusiasts and newbies alike to “come on out!” She guarantees the event will be a “squeal.”

For more information, call 828.652.2215 or follow the Liver Mush Festival on Facebook. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market cover, 67 West Henderson Street. The 2nd Annual Hog on Hog Poker Run is $20 per motorcycle. Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Mica Town Brewery. The Hog on Hog Poker Run is sponsored by Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) to raise money and awareness for abused children.