Our VOICE Presents Amber Tamblyn

Our VOICE, Buncombe County’s rape crisis and prevention center, hosts author, actor, director and Time’s Up movement founding member Amber Tamblyn for the 2020 Break the Silence Speaker Series held Thursday, March 12, at Crowne Plaza Resort Asheville. A champagne reception with Tamblyn begins at 5 p.m., followed by the speaker program at 6:30 p.m. and a book signing immediately after.

“We hope that Amber Tamblyn’s message will remind survivors that we believe them and that they are not alone,” says Our VOICE executive director Angélica Wind. “She will also speak about our role as a community in helping to change the culture that allows sexual violence to happen and what it will take to create healthy communities free of sexual violence.”

Tamblyn has been nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit Award for her work in television and film. She is the author of six books, including the recent critically acclaimed memoir, Era of Ignition: Coming of Age During a Time of Rage and Revolution. Tamblyn wrote and directed the feature film Paint It Black, based on the novel by Janet Fitch. She reviews books of poetry by women for Bust magazine and is poet-in-residence at Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls. She is also a contributing writer for the New York Times and has written several op-eds regarding Time’s Up and #MeToo.

“Me Too and Time’s Up are more than hashtags; they are calls to action,” says Wind. “By bringing national leaders to Asheville, we are continuing this vital conversation while shifting the norms and attitudes that permit sexual violence to occur in our culture and in our community.”

All proceeds from Break the Silence sponsorships and ticket sales benefit Our VOICE’s direct services for survivors and its prevention programming in schools across WNC. Services include hospital accompaniment for survivors during forensic examination, free counseling, court advocacy, case management, anti-human-trafficking outreach and emergency response, and educational programming for middle schools, high schools, colleges, bars, breweries, restaurants and working professionals.

“We hope to bring the energy of a national movement to our mountain home to rally support for survivors right here in Buncombe county, reminding them that they are not alone, that Our VOICE is here around the clock to support them and to stand by them throughout their healing journey,” says Wind.

The Crowne Plaza Resort is located at 1 Resort Drive, Asheville. Tickets are $25. Limited student tickets are $10. Champagne Reception Tickets (includes pre-event reception and event) are $100. Champagne Plus Tickets (includes pre-event reception, event and the purchase of an equity ticket to be donated to community member) are $125. Learn more at OurVoiceNC.org.