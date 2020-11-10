“Paradise” at Madison County Arts Center

The Madison County Arts Council presents Paradise, an exhibit celebrating the biodiversity of Madison County and WNC, on display through Friday, November 20, at the Arts Center in downtown Marshall. The exhibit is intended to be a confluence of art and science showcasing species that have disappeared from the region and informing viewers of the many others that are currently at risk.

“I am excited for our collective potential to slow the rate of loss by understanding how our actions and in actions matter,” says curator and contributing artist Sandy Melton of Blue Heron Whitewater.

The exhibit will feature both paintings and three-dimensional works by artists with a connection to Madison County and a lifelong interest in birds, insects and the habitats they need. Each person’s art and each organization’s work supports the theme of what is present now, and what can be done to ensure that the life of these species continues.

Paradise also includes information on species migratory patterns supplied by the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC). The information relates primarily to SAHC’s conservation work in water quality, which helps support aquatic habitat for species like the hellbender salamanders, and habitat restoration for neo-tropical migratory birds, which depend on both nesting/breeding grounds in WNC and wintering grounds in Central and South America.

“The Appalachian Mountains of WNC rival faraway places for biodiversity, and we are so lucky to be able to live in or visit these areas,” says SAHC communications director Angela Shepherd.

The Madison County Arts Center is located at 90 South Main Street, in Marshall. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Arts Center observes all current health and safety requirements. Visitors should bring their own mask. Learn more at MadisonCountyArts.com.