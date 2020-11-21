Peppermint the Bear Returns to Hendersonville for the Holidays

An annual tradition in Hendersonville, the Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt will take place between Friday, November 27, and December 23. Legend has it that Peppermint the Bear, a special friend of Santa Claus who lives near downtown Hendersonville, needed some help decorating for the holidays. So she sent her cubs—all 22 of them!—out to find a Christmas tree and some ornaments, with instructions for the whole gang to be back before dinner time. But the young bears have lost track of time, and Peppermint is worried. She needs help from local kids to spot her cubs so she can bring them all home for the holidays.

“It’s a great way for our local community and visitors to explore downtown with the whole family,” says Amy Boswell, events coordinator for the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority (HCTDA). “Last year several of our merchants said they had people that never knew about their shop until they took part in the scavenger hunt. Now more than ever it’s important for us to support our local shops.”

Caroline Gunther, owner of Wag! A Unique Pet Boutique, is excited to participate in the scavenger hunt for the second time this year. “The Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt is an entertaining way to experience downtown Hendersonville and some of what our lovely city has to offer,” says Gunther, who moves her store’s stuffed bear to a new spot each day. “It’s fun for people of all ages, both locals and visitors, and it showcases participating businesses and brings new people to our front doors.”

Booklets will be available for pick-up at the Hendersonville Visitor Center and at participating merchants by mid-November. Children collect prizes for each bear they find at a participating merchant. If they fill their booklet with at least 12 locations, they can drop it in the Peppermint Bear Scavenger Hunt Mailbox at the Visitor Center for the chance to win a grand prize.

The Hendersonville Visitor Center is located at 201 South Main Street. For more information, visit VisitHendersonvilleNC.org.