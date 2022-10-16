Shop Talk: Hummingbird Insurance

Geoffrey Ferland grew up in Florida, but relocated to Boone to go to Appalachian State University before moving to Asheville in 2004 to work for a bank—an experience he describes as “so-so.” He later had the opportunity to open an insurance firm with a friend. “We bootstrapped it from scratch,” he says, and now Hummingbird is one of the top insurance agencies in North Carolina.

“I love helping people find affordable healthcare,” he says. Named for the small, elusive bird, the agency’s brand is easy to remember. “I liked the idea of having a kind of mascot,” Geoff says. He now lives in Asheville with his wife, three kids, two dogs, and two cats. The family has no pet hummingbirds because, Geoff admits, “it’s just wrong to keep a hummingbird caged up.”

Hummingbird’s Asheville office is located at 4 Vermont Ave, #2. Learn more at HummingbirdINS.com.