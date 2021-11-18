Shop Talk: Shelton House

Built in 1875, the Shelton House today stands as a reminder of 19th-century Appalachian heritage and agrarian lifestyle.

In 1980, the Museum of North Carolina Handicrafts opened in the house to recognize traditional crafts and utilitarian art. “The museum now displays a collection of Native American and NC crafts,” says Dannehl Strautz, museum director. “We offer regular tours April through October and special holiday tours throughout December, and the gift shop sells the arts and crafts of local artisans.”

On Sunday, December 5, at 5 p.m., the Shelton House will hold its third annual Appalachian Christmas and Tinsel Trail, where visitors can enjoy trees decorated by local businesses. “Santa Claus will be there along with hot chocolate, treats and holiday music,” says Strautz.

Shelton House is located at 49 Shelton Street in Waynesville. Learn more at SheltonHouse.org.