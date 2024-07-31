The Cliffs Announces Cove Park at Walnut Cove

By Emma Castleberry

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, Asheville’s only gated, private golf community, has announced new real estate offerings in the neighborhood of Cove Park. Cove Park is a project of Cliffs Builders, an innovative construction program that combines custom-build gratification with the simplicity of a turn-key home. Cove Park is positioned along beautiful walking trails and provides easy access to the impressive Walnut Cove Wellness Center and the Club Village, where residents will find the Golf House and Clubhouse. Regionally, The Cliffs at Walnut Cove also boasts a convenient location, just 10 minutes from the Asheville Regional Airport and 15 miles from downtown Asheville.

“The minute we first saw this location, we knew the houses we built would be in one of the most ideal spots from which to take advantage of the best-in-class amenities offered by The Cliffs at Walnut Cove,” says Chris Calloway, vice president of home building at South Street Partners. “The finished product will be exceptional and create a seamless feeling of indoor/outdoor living which epitomizes the Walnut Cove lifestyle.”

The Walnut Cove lifestyle is one of abundance, where residents get the best of both worlds. “Nestled in a lush valley, bordered by the Pisgah National Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway, it is surrounded by unparalleled natural beauty,” says Richard Seay, director of sales for The Cliffs. “Amenities abound, including the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, the only championship golf course to have debuted with a PGA Tour event. The 18,000-square-foot wellness center features an indoor lap pool, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, group exercise spaces, an outdoor pool, spa and tennis courts, and is less than a half-mile from Cove Park. Outside the gates lay downtown Asheville’s breweries, inspired dining, live music venues and thrilling nightlife, and the community therefore also offers the convenience and excitement of living in one of the nation’s best small cities at the top of every travel writer’s list.”

Three floor plans—The Balsam, The Mitchell and The Roan—are available at 11 homesites at Cove Park. Each features generous al fresco living spaces and open, flowing indoor layouts with options for customization. The design of these plans brings the outdoors in, with great rooms that open to a courtyard and screened porch, private porches off the primary suite, and vaulted ceilings. There are also exterior design elements that match this ethos, such as the option for an outdoor kitchen, all-glass front entrances and spacious covered front porches.

”The Cliffs Builders team is able to help clients select the plan that will best complement a specific homesite,” says Seay. “Their dedicated design team is then able to guide prospective buyers through interior selections, including paint colors, flooring, appliances, cabinets, lighting and more.”

The new homes in Cove Park are exclusively available through Cliffs Realty, which recently opened a new sales office next to the gatehouse at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. Built by the Trehel Corporation out of Greenville, the interiors were done by Cliffs Interiors, the design specialists for Cliffs Builders. The 2,261-square-foot building features offices, a conference room and two front-end client meeting spaces. Visit the office to meet with the Cliffs Realty Asheville team, which can provide in-depth knowledge and support regarding your new home at Cove Park.

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove gatehouse is located at 3 Cliffs Ridge Parkway, Arden. For more information, visit CliffsLiving.com.