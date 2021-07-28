Two Sylva Traditions Return on Special August Dates

The Greening Up the Mountains Festival (GUTM), now in its 24th year, is a heritage arts event that, historically, celebrates the arrival of spring. This year the festival takes place in downtown Sylva on Saturday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Considering that it has been well over a year since we were able to come together for this festival, I believe attendees can expect to be met with an even greater spirit of celebration and community,” says GUTM event coordinator Kendra Hamm.

GUTM typically hosts upwards of 12,000 attendees and has 175 vendor booth spaces. In addition to a variety of arts, crafts and food vendors, visitors can enjoy a 5K run, youth talent contest, beverage arts featuring local craft breweries and live music throughout the day on two stages. This year, the Town of Sylva and Main Street Sylva Association partner for the first time with the Jackson Arts Market and the Jackson County Farmers Market, with both featuring additional vendors.

GUTM will resume its traditional schedule next year, taking place on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce presents its fourth annual Hook, Line and Drinker Festival on Saturday, August 21, from 3–7 p.m., at the Bridge Park Pavilion in Sylva. The event, usually held in May but canceled in 2020 and postponed this year, will feature fly fishing guides and fishing industry vendors; food trucks; children’s activities; live music by the Carolina Soul Band; clean water, outdoor activity and wildlife advocates; and WNC craft beer vendors. A special seasonal brew crafted by Sylva’s Innovation Brewing will be unveiled in honor of the event.

“Our seasonal beer will be the Hibiscus Lime Tart Blonde Ale,” says Innovation Brewing’s general manager Kevin Morden. “The floral, earthy notes pair perfectly with the tartness of the lime, offering something that is light but not packed full of hops.”

A portion of the proceeds from each pint sold will benefit the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s continued operation of this festival. Proceeds from the festival will also benefit Trout Unlimited’s “Trout in the Classroom” programming for 2021 and the “Kids Fishing Day” by the Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department.

Jackson County is the home of the WNC Fly Fishing Trail® and the NC Trout Capital®. The WNC Fly Fishing Trail® features 15 hot fishing spots that run from the northern end of the county to the southern end along the Tuckasegee River. Jackson County is stocked with more trout than any other county in the state and is home to the largest recorded rainbow trout ever caught in North Carolina.

Learn more at GreeningUptheMountains.com, HookLineDrinkerFest.com and on each festival’s Facebook page.