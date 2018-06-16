UNCA Hosts Concerts on the Quad

UNC-Asheville’s long-time free concert series, Concerts on the Quad, returns Monday evenings at 7 p.m. with concerts June 18 and 25 and July 9 and 16. The concerts feature a mix of local and national touring artists in the genres of jazz, funk and “Southern soul.”

“Our goal is to showcase a variety of different cultural and musical genres,” says Holly Beveridge, co-director of UNC Asheville’s Events & Conferences Office. Through the many years of the series, she adds, shows have ranged from Latin to Americana to Native American to bluegrass. “We do see a wide age range in our Concerts on the Quad audience members,” Beveridge says. “It’s an all-ages crowd: families with young children and babies, teens and college students, seniors and everyone in between. I, myself, have been a Concerts on the Quad fan throughout various stages of my life. I first began attending the concerts back in 1992, family and picnic basket in tow.”

Concert-goers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy along with the music. Meals, treats and drinks will also be available from concession stands on the Quad.

On June 18, Making Movies takes the stage. This quartet describes its music as a mix of psychedelia, experimental rock and various rhythms descended from Yoruba music. Steve Alford, along with UNC Asheville colleagues teaching in the music department, will present an evening of multi-genre, improvised music on June 25. The Get Right Band (July 9), whose music uniquely blends genres, recorded its most recent album, Who’s In Charge, in Asheville at Echo Mountain Studios. On July 16, Rissi Palmer brings her “Southern soul” to the Quad in a show that will have appeal for country music fans as well.

For more information, visit unca.edu/concerts or call 828.251.6853. There will not be a concert on July 2.