Vintage Carolina: Heroes of Hope

Community Foundation of Henderson County’s 14th annual Vintage Carolina charitable gala takes place Monday, March 4, from 6–9 p.m. at the Hendersonville Country Club. The event brings together a distinct group of trendsetting, well-informed and engaged citizens along with community leaders and business owners for an evening of celebration, recognition and philanthropic education.

“Year after year, this has been a successful event honoring great philanthropy,” says the Foundation’s donor services manager Wendy Hamil. “We are excited for our 2019 theme, Heroes of Hope, focusing on our community heroes that enable good work to be done.”

Professional chefs from the Henderson County area who support the Foundation’s work prepare their finest foods for the event. This year’s participants include Amelia and Kip Lindsey of Budy Finch Catering & Revelry; Stephen Hertz of Champion Hills; Michael and Judy McKnight of Chef Michael’s Catering; Lindsay Cromartie of Gateaux Cakes; Josh Musselwhite, Cheese Monger with Hendersonville Community Co-Op; Steve Boeger with Hendersonville Country Club; Michael Gilligan with The Henderson B&B; and Will Ralston with Van’s Chocolates. Their culinary offerings are paired with fine wines, beers and ciders from local shops and distributors. Beverage vendors are coordinated by Merit Brand Wolff and Keith Dalbec of Wine Sage & Gourmet. Music is provided by DJ Sandy McCosh with Sound Extreme and décor is provided by Larry Crume of Flowers by Larry.

“This is a time to simply be together, enjoy wonderful food and beverages, and celebrate our community,” says the Foundation’s president and CEO McCray Benson. “We work on challenging issues all year long, so it’s nice to have a night to enjoy everyone’s efforts.”

In the past fiscal year alone, the Community Foundation awarded more than $3.5 million in grants and scholarships. Highlights include more than $475,000 in academic scholarships; $10,000 to the Blue Ridge Humane Society; and grants for Safelight, Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Family Programming, Children and Family Resource Center of Henderson County and Elizabeth House of Four Seasons Compassion for Life. Since its inception, Vintage Carolina has provided more than $600,000 to the Community Foundation to support the ongoing work of addressing local charitable needs.

“It is more important than ever to learn about the depth of our community involvement and the effects of our shared charitable engagements,” says Benson. “We are bombarded with messages through media almost every minute and may not be aware of needs or opportunities a few feet from our doorstep.”

Hendersonville Country Club is located at 1860 Hebron Road, Hendersonville. Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase, visit CFHCForever.org or call 828.697.6224.