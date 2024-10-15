Walnut Cove Realty Sales and Retail Center Attracts a Collection of Thriving Local Businesses

The Walnut Cove Realty Sales and Retail Center is rapidly developing into a robust plaza full of thriving local businesses. In addition to Walnut Cove Realty, the plaza features Tribus Interior Design/Dillard-Jones Builders, Craigfields Hair Studio & Spa, SEPT Physical Therapy, Arthur Rutenberg Homes, and financial advisory firm Colton Groome. There are also four remaining spaces still available for new tenants.

“When curating the businesses for the Walnut Cove Realty Sales and Retail Center, our priority was to choose establishments that not only complement the area but also offer valuable services to the residents of The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, High Vista and The Villas,” says Josh Smith, president of Walnut Cove Realty. “These communities are our neighbors, and we believed that with thoughtful selections, we could create a successful synergy that benefits both the local homeowners and small businesses alike.”

Arthur Rutenberg Homes has been a preferred builder for Cliffs Communities since 2006, so opening an office in the retail center across from the Cliffs at Walnut Cove felt like a perfect fit. “Aligning with Walnut Cove Realty also made sense as we have partnered together successfully for years,” says owner Bruce Pasquarella.

The plaza space is a second office for Colton Groome, which has been a corporate sponsor of the Cliffs for several years and also for charitable events like Weekend of Giving. “Given our close-knit relationship with this community, we thought it was a great way to express our commitment to our client-first mentality by offering the convenience and flexibility of two office options,” says Matt Groome, co-CEO with Tate Groome. “We hope this will cultivate stronger connections with our clients, as well as potential to continue building new relationships.”

Brittany Craig, owner, educator and lead stylist with Craigfields Hair Studio & Spa, has deep roots in Arden and was excited to add to the vibrancy of the Brevard Road corridor. “Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” she says. “With a large percentage of my business coming from this area, this retail center fits my plan for business growth like a glove. I love that the other small business owners that have come alongside me are thriving. I love that this community has welcomed all of us with open arms.”

The Walnut Cove Realty Sales and Retail Center is located at 1874 Brevard Road, Arden. Learn more at WalnutCoveRealty.com.