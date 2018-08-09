Black Mountain Hosts 41st Annual Sourwood Festival

The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce presents the 41st annual Sourwood Festival on Saturday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m, and Sunday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Sourwood Idol Contest, an amateur singing competition with cash prizes, will take place Friday, August 10, at 7 p.m.

“Many have said this is the most organized festival they have participated in,” says the Chamber’s executive director Bob McMurray. “This feature, along with a warm, family-friendly atmosphere has made the event a tradition that draws more than 30,000 people each year.”

Square dancers and bluegrass, country, folk, gospel and rock bands perform throughout the festival. A children’s park offers a variety of activities, games and face painting. Carnival rides are also featured. Vendors showcase plants, pet treats and accessories, children’s items, jewelry and a wide range of arts and crafts. Barbecue, ice cream, funnel cakes, nuts, kettle corn and other food and drinks will be available for purchase. Beekeeping demonstrations and gourmet sourwood honey will be available as well.

“Sourwood honey is produced by many beekeepers in the area,” says McMurray. “Many sourwood trees were sold and planted around town during the festival’s early days, so the bees and honey are a part of the event’s tradition.”

The festival is located in downtown Black Mountain. The Sourwood Idol Contest is free to enter and is held at the entertainment tent on Sutton Avenue. The Sourwood Festival is an alcohol-free, pet-friendly event. For more information, visit sourwoodfestival.com or call the Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce at 800.669.2301.