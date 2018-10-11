Celebrate Jewish Heritage at the HardLox Festival

The 15th Annual HardLox Jewish Food & Heritage Festival takes place Sunday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pack Square in downtown Asheville. The event, hosted by Congregation Beth HaTephila and co-sponsored by the City of Asheville, features traditional Jewish foods, Israeli dancing, crafts, Jewish and community nonprofit booths and interactive educational opportunities to learn about Jewish heritage and culture.

“The festival is a joyous event filled with positive energy and lots of love,” says HardLox chairman Marty Gillen. “We invite the non-Jewish community of WNC to experience our food, our music and our heritage.”

For both Jewish and non-Jewish attendees, food is a big draw to the event. Choices include pastrami and corned beef sandwiches on rye, homemade matzo ball soup, cheese blintzes, potato knishes, kugel, kosher hot dogs and Dr. Brown’s Cream Soda. “Most Jewish people in Asheville have migrated here from New York, Miami, Chicago or Los Angeles, where they were able to get Jewish food from local delis,” says Gillen. “This is the only day of the year that they can get real Jewish food in downtown Asheville.”

Visitors can also see the Torah, have their name written in Hebrew and browse Judaica and Israeli art and gift items. Performances feature Israeli dancers, klezmer bands, sacred music and songs that encourage people to dance in the street.

“I think the thing that surprises people is the total Jewish experience that we create in this small space,” says Gillen. “HardLox Festival is a special day for everyone to enjoy the festivities, eat delicious Jewish food, see old friends and make new ones.”

The event is free and open to the public. All food is available through the purchase of tickets. Learn more at HardLox.com.