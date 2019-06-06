Annual Hard Times Benefit Concert

The 2019 Hard Times, High Hopes, & Helping Hands benefit concert for Yancey County’s Reconciliation House (RH) will take place Tuesday, June 11, from 6:30–9 p.m. at the Parkway Playhouse in Burnsville. Folk, gospel, traditional, blues and original selections by more than 20 amateur and professional local musicians will celebrate the everyday working people of the mountains.

“Yancey County is a very neighbor- helping-neighbor sort of community, and I think the combination of pride in our mountain music heritage and appreciation of RH in particular has made the event one that people look forward to every year,” says event founder Deborah Louis.

The concert is a project of Micaville Music’s Micaville Jam—a fluid assortment of local musicians who gather at the OOAK Art Gallery Saturday mornings. Regulars in that group held the first benefit concert in 2014. “While there are some artists and features of the program that repeat and are always looked forward to, there are also fresh faces, new songs and new stories,” says Louis.

RH is a coalition of local churches in partnership with the DigIn! Community Garden and public assistance agencies. The organization offers food, clothing, household items and assistance with costs including prescriptions, utilities and rent/mortgage payments.

“One of the most remarkable things I have observed since making Yancey County my home is how RH not only serves the community in many ways, it actually brings the community together,” says Louis. “Its volunteer network draws from every imaginable sector and the people in these often disparate groups intersect and interact in both contributing to and benefiting from RH’s activities and services.”