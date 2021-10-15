The 10th annual Tryon Beer Fest takes place in Tryon’s Depot Plaza on Saturday, November 6, from 1–6 p.m. The event offers a variety of the finest craft beers from local and regional breweries as well as music, food and games.

“Della Pullara, owner of The Tryon Bottle, takes so much time and care each year in selecting regional brews to have at our festival,” says Tryon Downtown Development Association executive director Paige Henderson. “People appreciate the variety and quality that we offer.”

Live musical entertainment is provided by Hustle Souls, a band that blends vintage soul with modern funk, and Suburban Angst, who cover hits by the likes of Weezer, Foo Fighters and The Killers. Games and activities include cornhole, Jenga giant, a stein hoist and the traditional German game Hoppy Hammer, in which contestants compete to see who can drive a nail into a log with the least strikes. Food will be available from local restaurants as well as from Root Down, Haus Heidelberg and Lobster Dogs food trucks. Water and soda will be available for those not sampling beer.

“Visitors love this festival because of the beer we offer and the beauty of our venue,” says Henderson. “By the first weekend of November, the leaves have changed and the air has grown crisp.”

For those who would like to stay overnight or longer, Tryon and the surrounding area are home to historic inns, bed-and-breakfasts, hotels and other vacation rentals. Explore options at FirstPeakNC.com and ExploreTryon.com.

Depot Plaza is located at 22 Depot Street, in Tryon. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers. Advance purchase is recommended. A limited number of tickets will be available at the entrance. Attendees must be 21 or older. No pets allowed, with the exception of service/assistance animals.