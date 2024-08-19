Asheville Symphony Debuts Solo Recital Series

By Gina Malone

Join Asheville Symphony in September for musical performances that include the debut of its Solo Recital Series and the first Masterworks concert of the season. Alexi Kenney will perform a program titled Shifting Ground on Tuesday, September 17, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Asheville before joining the Symphony for Masterworks 1: Echoes. Shifting Ground weaves together pieces for solo violin and violin/electronics and includes works by composers Bach, Rafiq Bhatia, Matthew Burtner, Mario Davidovsky, Nicola Matteis, Kaija Saariaho and Paul Wiancko, as well as two new commissioned pieces by composers Salina Fisher and Angélica Negrón. Additional Solo Recital Series performers will be Martina Filjak whose piano recital will be a prelude to Masterworks 4 in February, and, in May, Time for Three performing at the Orange Peel.

“These soloists will come in a few days earlier than usual and present intimate recitals that explore different facets of their instrument from what audiences will hear in the Masterworks program,” says Asheville Symphony executive director Daniel Crupi, “including the intersection of violin and electronics, the intricacy of Baroque keyboard technique or the enormous variety of classical, rock, pop and folk for which Time for Three is famous.”

On Saturday, September 21, Masterworks 1: Echoes treats audiences to Bacewicz’s Overture for Orchestra, Sibelius’ Violin Concerto and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 8 in performances at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. “This is the first time that Asheville Symphony has offered two performances for each of the seven concerts on the Masterworks Series,” says Asheville Symphony’s director of marketing Alex Hill. “With both matinee and evening performance options, we are excited to be able to offer more choice and convenience than ever before.”

Additional offerings for the 2024/2025 season include the Symphony’s ALT ASO Series, which will take the orchestra to different venues to play concerts that blend classical music with classic rock, R&B and other genres; the Pops Series, featuring two holiday performances; and, finally, the much anticipated 2025 Asheville Amadeus Festival.

“Outreach is at the heart of what the Asheville Symphony does, whether it is playing free concerts in the summer at Pack Square, reaching out to schools with our chamber music programs or creating unique performances with our ALT ASO series,” says music director Darko Butorac, whose contract with the Asheville Symphony was recently renewed for an additional three years. “We believe great live acoustic music is essential for our community to thrive, and we look forward to continuing with our efforts. Presenting orchestral concerts is where we shine, but there is much more to discover about the Asheville Symphony.”

Learn more about the 2024/2025 season and purchase tickets at AshevilleSymphony.org or by phone at 828.254.7046. Single tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 13. The First Baptist Church of Asheville is located at 5 Oak Street, Asheville. The Asheville Symphony’s fourth annual Symphony in the Park concert will be held Saturday, September 7, at 7 p.m. in Asheville’s Pack Square Park. The concert is free and open to the public.