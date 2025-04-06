Join the Asheville Symphony, World-Class Musicians, Community Partners for the Asheville Amadeus Festival

By Gina Malone

The Asheville Amadeus Festival, presented by the Asheville Symphony, returns Wednesday, April 30, and runs through Saturday, May 10. The biennial celebration of music and the arts in Asheville began in 2015, and has featured legendary performers such as Warren Haynes, Midori and Béla Fleck. This year’s festival will be co-headlined by Chris Thile and Time for Three. The theme is The Art of Storytelling, and various events will be held throughout the festival.

“Having renowned musicians like Chris Thile and Time for Three join the festival is a tremendous honor for the Asheville Symphony and the broader Asheville community,” says Asheville Symphony music director Darko Butorac. “Their presence elevates the festival’s artistic profile, attracting wider audiences and reinforcing Asheville’s reputation as a vibrant cultural hub. These world-class artists bring not only their extraordinary musicianship but also their ability to connect with audiences across genres, creating unforgettable musical experiences. For the community, it’s an opportunity to engage with groundbreaking performances that inspire, unite and celebrate the power of live music in an intimate and dynamic setting.”

GRAMMY Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter and composer Chris Thile is a founding member of the well-known string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. Thile hosted the public radio show Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion) for four years and has collaborated with celebrated musicians including Yo-Yo Ma, Fiona Apple and Brad Mehldau. An Evening with Chris Thile will be the festival’s finale on Saturday, May 10.

Time for Three’s (TF3’s) members are violinists Charles Yang and Nick Kendall, and bassist Ranaan Meyer. The ensemble’s honors include a GRAMMY for their album Letters for the Future as well as an Emmy award. In Asheville, TF3 will take center stage for two events: a Symphony Talk, discussing the power of musical storytelling, at The Mule at Devil’s Foot Beverage Company; and Jukebox at The Orange Peel. Both events will be held on Thursday, May 1.

Additional events during the festival include a kick-off on Wednesday, April 30, at Appalachian Mountain Brewing, featuring the debut of Fables & Folklore Hazy IPA, a festival-exclusive brew inspired by the storytelling theme; and the Asheville Symphony’s Masterworks 7: Tall Tales on Saturday, May 3, as well as education programs, collaborations and social events throughout the ten-day period.

With the festival’s dynamic roster of events, the Asheville Symphony collaborates with arts-focused nonprofits across the region and hopes to reach audiences that include newcomers to symphony performances. “The Asheville Amadeus Festival is more than just a series of concerts—it’s an immersive experience that deepens community engagement and highlights Asheville’s vibrant arts scene,” says Asheville Symphony executive director Daniel Crupi. “By offering a variety of events across multiple venues, we create opportunities for audiences to connect with the arts in different ways, whether it’s an intimate conversation with artists, a full-scale symphonic performance, a children’s puppet performance or an exclusive beverage release. Additionally, the festival plays a significant role in Asheville’s cultural and economic landscape, drawing visitors from outside the region who come to experience our city’s rich artistic offerings. The festival’s impact extends beyond the concert hall, strengthening the local arts community and supporting businesses across Asheville.”

For a full schedule of events and locations, ticketing information and festival updates, visit AshevilleAmadeus.org. Learn more about the Asheville Symphony and other events and programs throughout the year at AshevilleSymphony.org.