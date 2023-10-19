A Glamping Site on Twelve Lovely Acres

By Natasha Anderson

Though jewelry designer and commercial model Q Evon jets around the world for photo shoots, sells her jewelry on high-end cruise ships and puts in many hours in her design studio, she recently found the time to complete a third venture—an upscale glamping site located just outside Weaverville. The luxurious retreat features a fully restored 1954 Spartan Imperial Mansion set amidst a private covered outdoor living space and a cantilevered deck. The deck overlooks a view of Reems Creek Valley and the mountains to the southeast from a property so stunning that her international friends call it Little Tibet.

“I’d been helping a friend design some outdoor showers and living spaces for his vintage Spartans and thought I would try one of my own,” says Q. “I have what I think is one of the most beautiful pieces of property in WNC, so I already had the perfect site for it.”

Q stayed largely true to the original design of the camper’s interior, with the woodwork completely restored and everything from light fixtures to the refrigerator carefully considered. Hand-painted canvas valances adorn the windows, a cocktail station with mid-century bar accessories and mid-century furnishings throughout the space complete the upscale vintage feel.

For increased comfort, some new additions were in order, including a luxury mattress and linens and a microwave oven. The kitchen is equipped with high-quality utensils and cookware befitting a vintage glamping experience.

For the outdoor living spaces, Q combined her passion for metal and her appreciation for nature. She curated everything for the site with an eye towards upcycling metal and creating a place of luxury and sanctuary that felt as if it had been there for decades.

From the metal patio dining table to the privacy screen with its botanical motif, the corrugated metal fence and steel covered patio, and the raw steel beams and supports of the outdoor living space, metal choices influence the look and feel of the exterior at every turn.

“My travel experiences both as a model and selling my jewelry collections on ships, has completely influenced my designs,” says Q. “Metal is my greatest passion and I put as much effort into the metal details of the Caravan as I have ever put into a jewelry collection.”

The entire project took more than two years to complete, as opposed to the year Q had projected. Pandemic-related delays and complications as well as her own inexperience managing a construction project presented many challenges.

“In truth, I was way above my pay grade by attempting to general contract a construction project on my own,” she says. “But it is finished now and absolutely more than I ever envisioned.”

Caravan Q is a completely private holiday rental for up to three people with approximately 340 square feet of interior space. The covered patio adds 550 square feet of outdoor living space attached to the 350-square-foot cantilevered deck. An outdoor shower, cold-water immersion therapy tank, infrared sauna, cook station equipped with a gas grill and an outdoor fireplace complete the exterior amenities. Guests have access to 12 acres and a bubbling creek.

“I stayed three nights at Caravan Q and my experience was amazing,” says Susan Robinson, an Arizona resident. “The Zen feel of the Caravan and surrounding property is extremely calming and relaxing. It was absolutely beautiful.”

Caravan Q is within five minutes of Weaverville, and 15 minutes from Asheville. To learn more or book a stay, visit airbnb.com.