At Home: Whimsical Rentals Invite Visitors to Dream Big at Earth & Sky Dwellings

By Emma Castleberry

At a time when the short-term rental market is saturated with sameness, Earth & Sky Dwellings offers an uncommon alternative: a village of imaginative structures perched in the hills north of Asheville, designed to transport guests into another world. From castles to spaceships, the property’s 20 dwellings blend fantasy, comfort and nature in a way that has captured the attention of travelers and locals alike.

Earth & Sky Dwellings, formerly known as Treehouses of Serenity, has grown far beyond its original concept. Caroline Parrish and her husband Michael Parrish, co-owners of the property, didn’t set out to build a tourism destination. “Mike and I both were in corporate America when the idea of a treehouse popped in our minds as something fun to have when our friends and family came to visit,” says Caroline Parrish. “This was in early 2015 before treehouses were as popular as they are today. The idea exploded from there.”

As the project evolved, so did the name. “As time passed and with each new build we were starting to build more than elevated houses, so we felt that it was time to change our brand from Treehouses of Serenity to Earth & Sky Dwellings,” Parrish says.

The property now includes a cluster known as Mystic Village, which opened recently and features its own wedding and event venue. “Since Helene, we have completed and opened our last nine houses which includes Mystic Village,” Parrish says. “We are also thrilled that Mystic Village has a wedding and event space.”

Earth & Sky had minimal damage from Hurricane Helene and was able to have repairs completed quickly, so it is fully operational. “The heart and soul of Asheville is small business and Helene took a huge toll on us all,” says Parrish. “The most important thing at this time is for everyone to know that Earth & Sky Dwellings and Asheville are open for business.”

Adrienne Kruse stayed at Earth & Sky Dwellings for several days in June, using the property for her wedding rehearsal dinner and bridal party lodging. “We had the Mystic Village, Windswept Castle and the Pavilion,” Kruse says. “The absolutely stunning views, the attention to detail in each unit, and the property management team was amazing and took care of our every need.”

Kruse says the venue left a lasting impression. “If you are looking for a spot that combines natural beauty, charm and top-notch hospitality, this is the perfect venue,” she says. “It gave us the most beautiful memories we could have ever wished for. Whether you are planning a wedding, special event or even just a weekend escape and want a setting that is both unique and deeply personal, this is the spot. There is nothing like it in the area.”

That uniqueness is the core of the Parrishes’ vision. “The guiding inspiration was to build something different,” says Parrish. “We want each guest to not only have a pillow to put their head on at night but a true experience each time they visit us. You are not going to find many places where you can stay in a spaceship one night, a castle the next, followed by a magical tent.”

For the Parrishes, hearing reactions from guests affirms their mission. “It never gets old when children and adults tell us that Earth & Sky is better than a theme park,” Parrish says.

Learn more and make a booking at EarthAndSkyDwellings.com.