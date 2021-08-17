Davis Ranch Offers a Stay in the Country

By Allison Taylor

As everyone prepares for final travel excursions before school starts back and the summer season winds down, Asheville and the surrounding areas continue to be a hot destination. Live music and the food and beverage scene in our area, combined with the variety of activities that our mountains offer, continue to draw those seeking both urban and rural adventures.

When searching for lodging options, those who live the city life often enjoy taking a step away from hustle and bustle during their travels. Jason Davis, who owns North River Farms and co-owns DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River, has added a new vacation rental home business venture in the picturesque farmlands of Leicester. Davis Ranch provides a glimpse into rural farm life while still offering the convenience of being close to downtown Asheville. When Davis recently had the opportunity to purchase this home and land that his grandparents owned and farmed and where he grew up playing, he couldn’t pass it up. He and his family look forward to sharing the beauty of the homestead, as well as the sentimental memories that they cherish.

Davis Ranch not only provides lodging for human guests, but also offers horse boarding on its 50-acre property. Although the wooded riding trails are not yet up and running, the family’s old tobacco barn has been restored, keeping it as original as possible. The corral is ready for use, there are run-in stalls and there is a full boarding option. And, if Leicester isn’t the preferred location for horse boarding, there is a Mills River property option as well.

Julie Revis, Davis’ sister, serves as the property manager for the Davis Ranch. She, too, has carried on the family’s farming tradition, raising cattle and producing hay on approximately 200 acres close to Davis Ranch. “Our grandparents were special to us, and my brother and I spent a lot of time at the Davis Ranch while growing up,” says Revis. “We cherish the special memories from those times. In continuing their legacy of kindness, generosity and love, we are excited to open their doors to others as they did to folks in the community for decades. It is our desire for others to experience the peace and serenity we feel when coming home to Pawpaw and Nanny’s place at Davis Ranch.”

When coming to enjoy the rural mountain and farmland views at Davis Ranch, the end of summer is a still a great time for a morning fishing trip in Mills River with DB bar D Outfitters, or to schedule a farm tour with North River Farms. Looking ahead to mid-September, DB bar D will also begin taking reservations for whitetail deer hunts as archery season opens. Our mountains and streams provide endless recreational opportunities for outdoor adventures, whether riding horseback, wading a river, stalking a deer, observing a working farm or exploring trails on foot. Adventure awaits in Leicester, Mills River and anywhere in between.

Information on Davis Ranch is listed on Airbnb as Peace and Serenity on the Ranch. Email davisranchwnc@gmail.com for questions or to request a direct link to the rental listing. To schedule a hunting or fishing trip with DB bar D Outfitters, visit DBbarD.com. See NorthRiverFarms.co to schedule a farm tour.