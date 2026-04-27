The Observant Gardener: Gardens Are Places of Repose

“The greatest gift of the garden is the restoration of the five senses.” ~ Hanna Rion, garden writer

By Judith Canty Graves

Spending time in a garden is a satisfying experience, whether it is a public garden or your own space. It is refreshing to pause during the day and do nothing. I find that being outside in my garden, with no particular agenda or plan, is a way to use my time to find repose.

The noun “repose” comes from the Latin word repausare, meaning rest or quiet. We can put ourselves in a resting state of mind or body by lying down, sleeping or spending time in nature. For me, gardens are places of repose where I can fully relax.

Gardens give us a chance to use all our senses. We can slow down and put aside our necessary tasks for a while in order to experience the natural world in the fullest way possible. We touch soft petals, taste a fresh pea pod, listen to the wind, smell a rose or watch clouds moving overhead.

Twenty minutes in my garden on a pleasant day rejuvenates me. I can walk around and notice the state of the plants, insects and birds. Having an open mind, with no “to-do” list lurking in my thoughts, is a liberating experience. This allows me to fully enjoy the warmth of the sun or a cool breeze. With my eyes closed, I can focus on listening to the morning birdsong or crickets chirping on a summer evening.

Nature can provide this opportunity if we just relax and be still. When I am in a rush to do errands, I don’t notice the clouds moving overhead or the pollinator bees on my flowers, so I set aside some time every day to be outside and savor the many different aspects of my garden.

When creating a garden, we should plan inspiring places for pausing and resting. In my yard, I have a bench behind two garden beds near a creek. It is a soothing experience to sit on the bench, listen to the flowing water and observe the flowers and vegetables growing in the beds. My bench is a place of repose in all seasons, even a chilly winter day.

Use your imagination to discover special nooks and crannies in your garden for rest and enjoyment. If you don’t have a yard, visit a public garden to look for places to sit and enjoy the plants and butterflies. One place of repose near Asheville is the North Carolina Arboretum, which has many benches and pavilions throughout the property for visitors to enjoy.

Gardens offer us life, vitality, inspiration, repose and bounty. Whatever we put into them, they return so much more to us. I have discovered that I have a reciprocal relationship with my garden. I nurture it, and it nurtures me with food, relaxation and happiness.

Judith Canty Graves is an award-winning columnist with a home garden in Asheville. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.