ACMS Rising Stars to Perform Brahms Program at Asheville Art Museum

Asheville Chamber Music Series will present clarinetist Aaron Lipsky and pianist Christopher Tavernier in an installation of the Rising Stars Concert Series on Tuesday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Asheville Art Museum. The pair will be performing an all-Brahms program featuring sonatas for both clarinet and piano. “Brahms was at the end of his life when he wrote these works,” says Lipsky, “and he was naturally looking back on his life in the process of their writing. They portray the ‘what-ifs’ of unrealized love, soaring majestic flights, deep tenderness and a real solemness—which is an emotion that is often left out when discussing his works, but is critical to understanding the context in which they were written.”

A junior at Indiana University and a graduate of AC Reynolds High School, Lipsky started playing clarinet at 11 years old. He has been a featured soloist with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra and Asheville Clarinet Choir. He was also a BMC Scholar at the Brevard Music Center Summer Institute and Festival in 2018, and played principal clarinet in the festival orchestra while attending the Curtis Institute of Music’s Young Artists Program in 2019. “What I love most about the clarinet is that you can really make it speak just as the human voice would,” says Lipsky.

Tavernier made his orchestral debut at 13 years old performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Tar River Philharmonic Orchestra. He has won a number of competitions throughout the region, including the young artist division at the state Music Teachers National Association competition in Florida. He has a Bachelor’s of Music in Piano Performance from Florida State University and will begin pursuing a Master’s in Piano Performance & Literature from the Eastman School of Music this fall. “I love the range that the piano has, dynamically and in pitch,” says Tavernier. “It’s incredible the amount of sound that you can create with a piano, so much so that it can almost match an orchestra—all of that available at the tip of your fingers.”

The Rising Stars Concert Series was established in 2022 and acts as a platform for promising North Carolina musicians. The series seeks out NC musicians who are studying for performance degrees in major music departments in the country, many of whom have already had successful performance careers in competitions and local concerts. “It is especially gratifying to see the number of young audience members inspired by the Rising Stars artists,” says ACMS programming chair Polly Feitzinger. “The atrium of the Asheville Art Museum provides a beautiful setting for these concerts. Located in the heart of downtown Asheville it attracts a wide audience of people of all ages to the transportive power of the cultural arts—not only the visual arts, but also the sound of music performed by gifted young musicians.”

The Asheville Art Museum is located at 2 South Pack Square, Asheville. Tickets are $15 for museum members and $18 for non-members. For more information about the Rising Stars Concert Series, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org. To buy tickets, visit AshevilleArt.org.