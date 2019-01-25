Architectural Digest Recognizes Porter & Prince

A long-time local favorite for luxury home goods, Biltmore Village’s Porter & Prince has earned national recognition in Architectural Digest’s list of The Most Beautiful Independent Stores in Every State in America. “It was like being picked as the most beautiful flower from a garden of so many incredible choices,” says owner Debra Prince Slosman. “Architectural Digest is a benchmark industry institution appreciated for inspiring and celebrating décor, culture and travel. To have their attention is an unimaginable honor for me and my Porter & Prince team.” This honor is an addition to an already-long list of accolades for Porter & Prince, including being chosen as a Top 100 Store in the Country by Cottage Living Magazine; receiving a feature in Domino Magazine; and being selected by Huffington Post as a Top Place to Shop in Asheville.

In announcing the store’s nomination, Architectural Digest called Porter & Prince “a tranquil shopping haven for home furnishings, with a strong focus on French and Scandinavian influences.” Slosman’s travels inspire much of her process for curating the store, and her mission is to provide shoppers with a transformative experience. “We hope each visit to Porter & Prince feels like being granted a one-way ticket to anywhere they find beautiful,” she says. “We draw our inspiration from visual stories across the worlds of décor and design, fashion, architecture and travel. Our hope daily is to offer discoveries to our shoppers that will bring a little more beauty to their world.”

Porter & Prince is located at 6 Brook Street in Asheville. For more information, visit PorterAndPrince.com.