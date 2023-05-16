Asheville Salt Cave Offers Outdoor Yoga, Sound Therapy

Asheville Salt Cave will host a Yoga and Sound Therapy Session with Lindsay Coward of Yoga Nut and Billy Zanski of Skinny Beats Sound Shop in the Peace Garden on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m. This collaborative event will be held at additional times throughout the summer. “This beautiful session gives our locals and tourists an opportunity to have an immersive wellness experience,” says Jodie Appel, owner of Asheville Salt Cave.

“The yoga class includes brain-nourishing breathwork, centering meditation, body opening posture flow and guided relaxation with a focus on being fully present so that you can receive,” says Coward.

Zanski’s soundscape begins with deep, warm tones made with gongs and large crystal bowls. “Then I transition to melodic sounds with instruments like handpans and flutes, which creates a sense of wonder and exploration,” he says. “Sound is unique in how each person perceives and feels its effects in their body, their mind and their spirit.”

Participants may extend their nourishing experience by booking a massage or salt cave session at Asheville Salt Cave before or after the class, depending on timing. “Blending sound with yoga and nature is such an easeful delight,” says Appel. “It’s a return to our true self, remembering how free we are to simply stretch out on the grass and listen.”

The one-hour class costs $25 and advance registration is required. Learn more at AshevilleSaltCave.com/event/yoga-sound-healing, Yoga-Nut.com and SkinnyBeatsDrums.com.