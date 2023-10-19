Asheville Symphony Embarks on Ambitious 2023-24 Season Despite Challenges

By Natasha Anderson

The Asheville Symphony’s 2023-2024 season, having kicked off in August, has already been one of resilience and innovation as the organization navigates the closure of their home for the past 48 years, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium. The setback was initiated by a massive HVAC failure of the auditorium. Consequently, the Symphony underwent a meticulous rescheduling process for its entire 2023-2024 lineup.

Despite the challenges, the season unfolds with grand ambitions, not only preserving every scheduled performance but also encompassing expansions in pops and educational programming.

“I am immensely proud of the team’s ability to reimagine our season outside of the context of Thomas Wolfe, and especially our ability to keep our musician contracts whole,” says ASO executive director Daniel Crupi. “It was critically important to us that the weight of these unexpected venue changes not be placed on the backs of our artists, so our team rallied quickly. We could not have done it without the help of our amazing community partners, to whom we owe so much.”

The Symphony will perform in the First Baptist Church of Asheville, the Wortham Center for Performing Arts, Brevard Music Center and Salvage Station. On October 21, they will play their second concert in the First Baptist Church, Masterworks 2: The Great Gate, which promises to captivate audiences with works by Valentin Silvestrov, Modest Mussorgsky and Maurice Ravel. The orchestra will be joined by acclaimed American pianist Drew Peterson.

The highly anticipated ALT ASO, known for its unique concerts at various Asheville locations, kicks off November 7 at Highland Brewing. Featuring hits from the 1980s, this pops concert will have the audience dancing to stars including Madonna, Michael Jackson and The Police.

“We need your help more than ever in order to weather the financial and logistical hardships of the season,” says Crupi. “So come out and experience extraordinary live music in some truly extraordinary spaces.”

To view the season lineup and concert programs, visit AshevilleSymphony.org. Tickets can be purchased online at AshevilleSymphony.org, by phone at 828.254.7046 or in person at 27 College Place, Suite 100.