Asheville Symphony’s Masterworks 3: Messiah Performances Will Benefit Recovery From Helene

Join the Asheville Symphony Friday, November 22, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. for an ushering in of the holiday season with Masterworks 3: Messiah. Composed in 1741, George Frideric Handel’s powerful oratorio Messiah has become a Christmas tradition for classical music enthusiasts. Four notable soloists—soprano Jessica Beebe, alto Timothy Parsons, tenor Brian Giebler and bass Jonathan Woody—along with the Asheville Symphony Chorus will join the orchestra for the performances at the First Baptist Church of Asheville (FBCA).

At press time, plans were in the works between the Asheville Symphony and the FBCA to make the performances into a community outreach event. “Amid the unimaginable challenges our community has faced in the wake of Hurricane Helene, we find ourselves reminded of the resilience and strength that define Asheville,” says Asheville Symphony executive director Daniel Crupi. “The Asheville Symphony is committed to not only bringing the comfort of music to our neighbors but also contributing to the rebuilding efforts. As we move forward with our performances of Messiah in late November, we are exploring ways to partner with First Baptist Church of Asheville to ensure these concerts are not only moments of reflection and hope but also opportunities to support those most affected by this disaster.” Asheville Symphony staff asks that the public check the website for information as plans unfold.

Beethoven named the German-born Handel, who spent much of his life in England, as the greatest composer of all time, saying, “[T]o him I bow the knee.” Until around 1900, Messiah, which Handel wrote in only 24 days and which is considered his most famous work, was an Easter tradition, but since the 1960s it has become most associated with the Christmas season.

The four soloists featured in Asheville Symphony’s performances of Messiah all bring national and international acclaim to the stage. Beebe, a Philadelphia native, is a member of the GRAMMY-winning ensemble The Crossing as well as Seraphic Fire and Clarion Society, both of which have been nominated for a GRAMMY. Beebe’s repertoire spans four centuries, ranging from Renaissance music to contemporary opera.

A GRAMMY-nominated countertenor and choral conductor, Parsons has performed extensively in venues including Carnegie Hall, London’s St John’s Smith Square and Montreal’s Salle Bourgie. He has twice toured with The English Concert performing Handel oratorios.

Giebler’s debut solo album, A Lad’s Love, brought high praise from Gramophone and Opera News, among other industry publications, and earned him his first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album. He has performed at music festivals and with orchestras throughout the country.

Woody is an accomplished chamber musician and, as a bass-baritone soloist, appears regularly with orchestras including Bach Collegium San Diego, New York Baroque Incorporated and Trinity Baroque Orchestra. In 2021-22, he served as artistic advisor for the Portland Baroque Orchestra, curating a program of 17th-century German music for voices and orchestra.

Learn more and purchase tickets at AshevilleSymphony.org or by phone at 828.254.7046. The First Baptist Church of Asheville is located at 5 Oak Street, Asheville.