Bardo Arts Center Hosts Coco Live-to-Film Concert

Bardo Arts Center (BAC) will host the Coco Live-to-Film Concert, a screening of the Disney and Pixar movie Coco with the music performed live by Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México, conducted by Esin Aydingoz. In addition to the film’s original score, composed by Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the orchestra will also perform additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and screenwriter Adrian Molina, as well as the film’s iconic ballad Remember Me, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Coco is a visually stunning animated film on its own,” says Denise Drury Homewood, executive director of BAC. “To experience the film accompanied by these accomplished musicians performing the score live is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México will transmit the energy and passion of Mexican culture and bring the film to life through their performance.”

The Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México is made up of 20 expert musicians who are highly trained in the interpretation of a wide range of Mexican folk music, including mariachi, jarana, Son and huapango. Conductor Aydingoz, who is also the music director for the Coco Live-to-Film Concert, is a native of Turkey who moved to the United States to study at Berklee College of Music, where she recently served as the assistant chair of the Screen Scoring Department.

There will be two performances of the Coco Live-to-Film Concert. On Monday, October 23, the event will feature the film in Spanish with English subtitles, and on Tuesday, October 24, the film will be presented in English. Doors open for both events at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re always seeking to bring in high-quality, unique arts experiences from local, national and international artists,” says Homewood. “This was one of those opportunities. When we heard the Coco Live-to-Film Concert was touring North America, we jumped at the chance to host it here at WCU.”

The WCU Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee. Visit arts.wcu.edu/coco to learn more about the event and purchase tickets. All of Bardo Arts Center’s 2023-2024 Performance Hall tickets are available at arts.wcu.edu/tickets.