Beethoven@251 at Brevard Music Center

By Natasha Anderson

Brevard Music Center’s (BMC’s) long-awaited 2021 season will begin with an opening concert Friday, July 9, and run for five weeks of orchestra, chamber, opera and jazz performances, concluding with the season finale concert on Sunday, August 8. More than a year after performances and celebrations for Beethoven’s 250th birthday were planned, BMC will bring a resilient vision to life for a summer of music including Beethoven@251, a Festival within a Festival.

“Our open-air auditoriums offer a unique opportunity to enjoy world-class performances right here in the land of waterfalls,” says BMC vice president and chief artistic officer Jason Posnock. “We’ve never been more grateful for the fresh mountain breezes and ample space on our beautiful campus than we are right now.”

The opening performance, A Beethoven Celebration, will include the composer’s Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 7, led by BMC artistic director Keith Lockhart and featuring world-renowned violinist Anne Akiko Meyers. Carlos Simon’s Fate Now Conquers, specifically written to be performed with Symphony No. 7, is also on the program.

“The concert represents everything we love about Beethoven—passion, energy, soaring melodies, joyful rhythms—while looking to the future with the music of Carlos Simon, one of the brightest stars on the scene today,” says Posnock.

The Season Finale on August 8, also led by Lockhart, will feature another Brevard favorite, as pianist Garrick Ohlsson performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, along with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Other programs throughout the season will showcase favorites by composers including Mozart, Haydn, Dvorák and Sibelius. Conductors JoAnn Falletta, Ken Lam and Richard Kaufman return to the podium with guest artists including Lara Downes, Norman Krieger, Melissa White and Jordan Bak.

“Our summer institute and festival is dedicated to providing essential training from renowned faculty to the next generation of musicians, and giving them an opportunity to perform alongside world-class artists,” says BMC president and CEO Mark Weinstein. “The result is a summer festival filled with thrilling performances and unforgettable moments.”

The health and safety of students, faculty, staff, volunteers and all who visit the campus remain the highest priority. As plans to bring live music back to the Center move forward and as conditions change, BMC will continue to take measures and make necessary adjustments to keep health and safety at the forefront. BMC continues to be guided by the most current advice from local, state and national healthcare organizations, as well as best practices from like-institutions around the country. You can stay up-to-date on these details at BrevardMusic.org/safety.

Brevard Music Center is located at 349 Andante Lane, Brevard. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit BrevardMusic.org or contact BMC’s box office manager Virginia Carter by calling 828.862.2130 or emailing vcarter@brevardmusic.org.