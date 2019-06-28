Chef Melissa Hsu Joins District Wine Bar

District Wine Bar has expanded its team to include a new chef, Melissa Hsu, who will reimagine the wine bar’s menu to focus on small plates and seasonal offerings. “Since opening, we have been working with such a diverse range of small production wines that we wanted our food to follow suit: small, sustainable and intentional plates to pair with the incredible wine we carry,” says Lauri Nichols, co-owner of District with husband Barrett. “With Melissa running our kitchen, a new chapter of District Wine Bar will evolve: small plates inspired by the wines we offer.”

Hsu spent a significant part of their career at Atlanta’s 4th & Swift under the tutelage of James Beard nominee Graham House. Hsu and Graham relocated to Asheville to apply their talents at Sovereign Remedies. “I always wanted to work with an extensive wine list like the one at District, so when the opportunity presented itself I knew this would be a good collaboration,” says Hsu. “I’m most excited about being able to integrate the best products Asheville has to offer while incorporating my own knowledge and style. The South has so much to offer and we can’t wait to let those offerings shine.”