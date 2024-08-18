Celebrating the Rich Heritage, History of Anderson and South Carolina at Anderson County Museum

Anderson County Museum (ACM) began as a humble one-room operation in the Anderson County Historic Courthouse in 1983. Now located in a 26,000-square-foot facility with more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, this free admission museum is devoted to sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina. The museum also features weekly adult and children’s programs to address various interests including many special events for children.

“As a collecting museum with more than 35,000 artifacts, our exhibits are artifact driven and focus on ‘letting history speak’ through our collection,” says executive director Beverly Childs.

One notable permanent exhibit at ACM is Andersonians in War. “Highlighting local veterans and their shared experience of military service, Andersonians in War is a community driven exhibit which highlights how our county veterans contributed to each of America’s major conflicts across time,” says curator Dustin Norris.

“Despite its local focus, the exhibit appeals to anyone with an interest in history and is accessible to an array of age groups and demographics. The exhibit often rotates display items to highlight as many of our county’s veterans as possible, giving ownership of the exhibit over to the community which inspired it.”

Childs says Anderson County Museum is the custodian of history for the community. “We preserve the stories to inspire our community to learn from our past, celebrate our present and guide our future,” says Childs. “As a key element in the educational landscape in Anderson, our gallery is full of rich and wonderful stories that encourage inclusion and contribute significantly to the historic backdrop of our county and state.”

For 41 years the Anderson County Museum has been letting history speak as a provider of diverse, history experiences. Through temporary and permanent exhibits, programs for all ages and demographics, lectures and events for residents, visitors, and lifelong learners it provides the public with an environment to gather and learn.

Anderson County Museum is located at 202 East Greenville Street, Anderson, SC. Learn more at AndersonCountyMuseum.sc.gov.